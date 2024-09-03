“Styria must not live at the expense of others”

It remains to be seen which government will be formed after the state elections at the end of November and whether it will be prepared to make such a commitment. The "Climate Neutral 2040 Platform" has already submitted similar requests to Lower Austria, Salzburg and Carinthia. Other organizations such as PV Austria and IG Windkraft are supporting them. However, because the FPÖ is even expected to win in Styria with forecasts of almost 30 percent, implementation is by no means guaranteed.