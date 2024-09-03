“Chaos”, “amateurish”: anger in the tennis world

Night games doubled since 2018

A rule that is not mandatory, of course. Aryna Sabalenka, for example, only started her third round match after midnight at 0.07 a.m. because she didn't want to play in a smaller arena than the Arthur Ashe Stadium. "Decisions need to be made earlier about when to change courts. There needs to be more predictability about when the pros play," Romain Rosenberg from the players' union PTPA told the German Press Agency in New York. The total number of night matches at Grand Slams has doubled since 2018. In addition, the chance of a player getting injured is 25 percent higher in a late match. "There needs to be more focus on player health," demands Rosenberg. "It's no wonder that players pull out of tournaments, are broken and injured. The physical and mental fatigue is real."