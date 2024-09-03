Circus Roncalli invites you to the circus ring

Between the Burgtheater and Vienna City Hall, the legendary Circus Theater Roncalli will set up its iconic blue and white striped tent from September 11 to October 6 and open its ring for young and old. The program, director Bernhard Paul's new masterpiece "ARTist- ART", is a tribute to the art world that will enchant visitors with numerous audience favourites and top artists - such as aerial ring artist Alisa Shehter, who pays homage to Frida Kahlo, or the flexible Andrey Romanovski, who brings us a little closer to Keith Haring.