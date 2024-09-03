Take part & win
Circus Roncalli invites you to the circus ring
Clear the ring at Vienna's Rathausplatz from September 11 when the legendary Circus Roncalli makes a guest appearance. So that you can experience the wonder of this circus with your whole family, we are giving away family packages that will bring you closer to the world of Circus Roncalli.
Between the Burgtheater and Vienna City Hall, the legendary Circus Theater Roncalli will set up its iconic blue and white striped tent from September 11 to October 6 and open its ring for young and old. The program, director Bernhard Paul's new masterpiece "ARTist- ART", is a tribute to the art world that will enchant visitors with numerous audience favourites and top artists - such as aerial ring artist Alisa Shehter, who pays homage to Frida Kahlo, or the flexible Andrey Romanovski, who brings us a little closer to Keith Haring.
Bernhard Paul's youngest daughter will provide some special moments. Lili Paul- Roncalli, who won "Let's Dance" in 2020 and has been part of the ensemble in various Roncalli productions since 2014, returns to the ring.
The Roncalli Circus Theater
Tickets for the guest performance in Vienna, Innsbruck (October 18 to November 10) and Graz (November 15 to December 8) are available HERE.
Win fun for the whole family
The "Krone" is giving away 10 family packages for the guest performances in Vienna (October 11 - 6), Innsbruck (October 18 - November 10) and Graz (November 15 - December 8) so that you can experience the fabulous performance of the legendary Circus Theater Roncalli. The following items are included in each of these packages
- 4 tickets for the Circus Theater Roncalli
- 2x popcorn
- A meet & greet with the stars of the show
Simply complete the form below by the closing date of September 10, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw.
