Greens revive the idea of a ring streetcar

Not very innovative ideas and phrases

The election campaign period is obviously the time to get old ideas out of the moth box again. For example, the number of children at risk of poverty is constantly increasing, yet the ÖVP members never tire of emphasizing that no child will be left behind. The same applies to the issues of equal educational opportunities or joint schooling. Here the NEOS, obviously not very innovative either, again insist on "lifting the children's wings". A phrase that NEOS founder Matthias Strolz already used in 2013.