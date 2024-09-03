Speedster for the Rhine Valley
Greens revive the idea of a ring streetcar
The Greens are once again dreaming of a "ring tram" connecting Bregenz, Lauterach, Schwarzach, Dornbirn, Lustenau, Höchst and Hard. A streetcar would have many advantages over buses, argue the two regional party spokespersons Daniel Zadra and Eva Hammerer.
In the run-up to the 2004 state elections, the then top candidate Johannes Rauch first put forward the idea of a circular tramway. In 2005, those responsible at the Rhomberg Group presented a concept that would connect Bregenz, Dornbirn and Lustenau on a circular rail route. However, the project, which was even nominated for a state prize, was never realized.
But what is new about the idea presented by the two regional chairmen Daniel Zadra and Eva Hammerer? Not much at first glance. The arguments in favor of a streetcar are similar to those put forward by Johannes Rauch 20 years ago: a streetcar offers more space for passengers than a bus. As a streetcar has its own route, it is not stuck in traffic jams and gets to its destination faster. And last but not least, public transport users would rather get on a streetcar than a bus.
However, the numbers have changed: Around 154,000 people now live in the catchment area of the "Ringflitzer". Along the planned route are tens of thousands of jobs, numerous schools, the trade fair park and exhibition grounds. A ring streetcar could therefore be a good approach to relieving the neuralgic congestion points in the Lower Rhine Valley.
The ring tram would put Vorarlberg in the fast lane and prepare public transport for the future.
Daniel Zadra
In terms of costs, the implementation of the first stage from Dornbirn to Höchst would cost around 190 million euros. Compared to other transportation projects - the Feldkirch city tunnel is expected to cost 300 million euros and rising - this is almost a bargain.
There is also likely to be support from the EU and the federal government. In Linz, Graz and Innsbruck, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler has funded regional light rail projects with up to 50 percent of the investment costs, emphasize the Greens. "With the Ringflitzer, we are putting Vorarlberg in the fast lane," Zadra is convinced.
