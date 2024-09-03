Consequences of the heat
Algae plague in the Traun worse than ever before
The heat of the last few days, a low water level and the low current are causing an alarming development between the east of Wels and the Marchtrenk power station. The algae are "blooming" to an unusually high degree. The pictures are not pretty to look at and, at worst, there is the threat of a foul smell.
Wels City Councillor for the Environment Thomas Rammerstorfer (Greens) is sounding the alarm: "In the backwater area between the Marchtrenk power plant and the Pernau district, as well as at the Lambach power plant, the algae plague is worse than ever before."
Restricted training operations
Although there is no immediate health risk, the development still worries him: "For larger fish, but also for recreational use, the extreme occurrence of algae is of course a problem." The rowing club is currently only able to train to a limited extent on some sections of the Traun.
The fertilizer used in agriculture also contributes to the proliferation of algae and other aquatic plants.
Thomas Rammerstorfer, Grünen-Stadtrat über die Algenplage
The further development cannot be predicted. When the algae die off, methane could be produced and the foul gases could lead to a foul odor.
Traun has 23 degrees
The cause of the algae plague is almost certain. It is the high water temperatures in the Traun of 23 degrees and more. When there is a lot of direct sunlight on the surface of the water, the algae multiply explosively in the warm water.
Low current
In addition, the water level is low, the current is very weak and there are (too) many nutrients: "The introduction of agricultural fertilizers also contributes to the proliferation of algae and other aquatic plants," explains Rammerstorfer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.