Noble jewel wants to shine in the team and on the island

Neo-Belgium legionnaire Nikolas Sattlberger is also fired up for the qualifiers. "Everything that has gone before must not matter. Anything is still possible. We can't let ourselves be put off." The ex-Rapidler is full of confidence, having just scored Genk to a 1-0 home win against Westerlo in the league. "That was a great feeling. I've arrived at the club well and I'm pleased that I was able to help with an important goal straight away. But now the focus is on Bosnia." Also for Adewumi.