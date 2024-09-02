Talent Adewumi on a high
Noble jewel wants to shine in the team and on the island
Austria's U21 footballers started their September training course in Bad Erlach on Monday. Team boss Gregoritsch and his selection are fully focused on the European Championship qualifying finals. On Friday in Bosnia, they are aiming for a win in the first of three final matches. And that with debutant Adewumi, who joined Burnley from FAC.
Most recently, he took part in the ÖFB prospect training course under senior team boss Ralf Rangnick, followed by his first call-up to the U21 squad, which really got going on Monday in Bad Erlach - and Oluwaseun Adewumi experienced the next highlight these days. The 19-year-old attacking talent signed a four-year contract with England's second division side Burnley, who are aiming to return to the top flight soon after their Premier League relegation.
This brings the FAC a record transfer fee, rumored to be a mid-six-figure sum plus bonuses. "I want to thank everyone at the club from the bottom of my heart, I've received a lot of trust here," said the Floridsdorf native, who made his professional debut in League Two in May 2022. "Now I'm really looking forward to the new challenge and will do everything I can to take the next steps in my development!" Initially at Dundee in Scotland's top flight, where he will be loaned out for six months.
FAC sporting director Lukas Fischer said: "The transfer of Oluwaseun shows how excellently our coaching team develops young players - and takes them to the next level. We are convinced that he has a great career ahead of him." The rookie can now also prove this in the Austrian U21 team - on Wednesday, the squad sets off for Sarajevo, where a "three-pointer" is on the cards at the Grbavica stadium on Friday.
Neo-Belgium legionnaire Nikolas Sattlberger is also fired up for the qualifiers. "Everything that has gone before must not matter. Anything is still possible. We can't let ourselves be put off." The ex-Rapidler is full of confidence, having just scored Genk to a 1-0 home win against Westerlo in the league. "That was a great feeling. I've arrived at the club well and I'm pleased that I was able to help with an important goal straight away. But now the focus is on Bosnia." Also for Adewumi.
