Amazing performance!

Geroge Clooney’s Amal radiantly beautiful in Venice

Nachrichten
02.09.2024 09:08

Two international stars, a couple's premiere and lots of goofing around in Venice: there was quite a lot to see on the red carpet at the Lido on Sunday evening. And yet one star (almost) stole the show: Amal Clooney. 

comment0 Kommentare

The wife of George Clooney made a truly glamorous appearance on the red carpet of the film festival.

Glamorous appearance in Venice
The 46-year-old, who accompanied her husband to the premiere of "Wolfs", arrived in a lemon-yellow dream dress made of lace in a corset style, which was cut low at the back and flared out from the hips. Thanks to the numerous laces and ruffles on the skirt, the gown was also a real eye-catcher.

Amal Clooney (almost) stole the show from her husband George Clooney in the lemon-yellow dress. (Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)
Amal Clooney (almost) stole the show from her husband George Clooney in the lemon-yellow dress.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)

And Amal was also simply radiantly beautiful on this evening. Her dark brown hair fell over her shoulders with plenty of volume and her glamorous make-up was perfect for the occasion. A small clutch also made the look perfect.

George Clooney didn't want to let go of his Amal on the red carpet. (Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)
George Clooney didn't want to let go of his Amal on the red carpet.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Marco BERTORELLO)

George Clooney was also visibly proud of his beautiful wife that evening and didn't want to leave her side: The two repeatedly exchanged amorous glances and tender gestures.

Pitt celebrates couple premiere
However, the Clooneys were not the only lovebirds on the red carpet on this premiere evening. Buddy Brad Pitt celebrated a sweet couple's premiere at the Lido and brought his girlfriend Ines de Ramon to the red carpet for the first time.

Brad Pitt celebrated the couple's premiere with his Ines de Ramon in Venice. (Bild: APA/AFP/Alberto PIZZOLI)
Brad Pitt celebrated the couple's premiere with his Ines de Ramon in Venice.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Alberto PIZZOLI)

And the two of them also seemed to feel at home in the flurry of flashbulbs ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
