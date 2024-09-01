The other day at the Tivoli

WDR, which reported on this for Sportschau, is realistic enough to know that this is neither a specifically Aachen nor a typically German issue, as soccer has always been a popular docking point for right-wing extremists around the world who try to spread their sick ideas in the stadiums. The only subtle difference is that many clubs, together with their fan organizations, actively combat this and show a clear stance against the right, while at Alemannia things seem to have gone very wrong recently because, according to the WDR, "the club's top management has an obviously close relationship with right-wing extremist supporters in the fan block". In a hasty reaction on the club's own website, which has since been deleted, the club "distanced itself". Interestingly, not from the right-wing extremists, but "from the Sportschau report".