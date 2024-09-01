Six robberies read in tarot cards

"I have to sleep in a pool with snakes"

And how did she come up with the robberies? "It started with tarot card readings. They said, I see this in the water and in the coffee beans, I see this in the cards, you did all this." And that made her feel a little queasy, she explained to the judge. "I'm afraid of this kind of thing, I didn't know it before. They said that if I didn't admit it, something bad would happen. The devil would come to me in the night and I'd have to sleep in a pool with snakes."