Viennese of the week
Viennese talents in Lyon in the race for gold
Final spurt for the 47th World Skills 2024 in Lyon: six young skilled workers from Vienna will be competing and showing off their skills.
The 47th World Skills Championships start in Lyon in a week's time. More than 1500 participants from 85 member countries will compete in over 60 competitions at the world championships for young skilled workers. Six skilled workers from Vienna are taking up the challenge.
Skills in international comparison
One of them is Fabian Schweiger (19), a talented plasterer and drywall builder. In his profession, Fabian is responsible for the construction of walls and ceilings - from the basic construction to the final filling. He is particularly enthusiastic about the variety of activities and the creative design possibilities that this profession offers.
His enthusiasm for his profession motivates him to put his skills to the test at World Skills 2024. "I want to know where I stand in international comparison and show off my skills," explains Fabian. He hopes that the competition will not only provide him with challenges, but also the opportunity to make new friends.
Hard training
The past few weeks have certainly been tough, with many training sessions required to shine on the international stage. "The participants not only have to work flawlessly, but also make efficient use of the limited time available," explains Maria Neumann, head of the trade and crafts division at WKW.
No matter how many medals they end up with, she is already proud of the Viennese talents. And for us, they are already the Viennese of the week!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.