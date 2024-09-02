Game plan presented
“We want to focus on the positive”
For several years now, Komödie Graz has not only been staging delightful boulevard theater, but also bringing stars from film and television to the Styrian capital. The schedule for the coming season has now been presented - and it includes a real Broadway legend.
"We have made it our mission to focus on the positive in a time of crisis and uncertainty. Not in the sense of amusement or superficiality - we want to inspire courage, cheerful confidence and positive energy - things that are needed more than ever to overcome difficult situations," say Urs Harnik and Stefan Moser, who have been running Komödie Graz for several years. And their success proves them right. With a mix of tabloid theater from their own house and guest appearances by stars and starlets from the local cultural world, they managed to sell 25,000 tickets and achieve an occupancy rate of 92 percent last season.
Comedies and stars
And so the duo will continue on this path in the coming season: more than 140 performances are on the program in mid-September - 50 of which are for the two new theater comedies "Funny Money" by Ray Cooney (from 28 September) and "The Secret of the Three Tenors" by Ken Ludwig (from 28 February).
The line-up of guest stars is headed by a true Broadway legend: Ute Lemper is coming to Graz on February 3 and 4 to present her musical tribute to Marlene Dietrich in "Redezvous mit Marlene". Two local stage stars are coming to pay tribute to the humorist Ephraim Kishon: "Jedermann" Michael Maertens (5.12.) and Cornelius Obonya (10.12.) are celebrating the 100th birthday of the cult author.
Stars, stars, stars
On International Women's Day (March 3), Mavie Hörbiger and Verena Altenberger will be guests in Graz with their play "Den Göttern in die Seele blicken" and "Tatort" detective Eva Mattes will bring her homage to Astrid Lindgren to the stage on November 19. And the list of stars is far from over. The schedule also includes Mariele Millowitsch and Walter Sittler celebrating their "Alte Liebe" (13./14.2.), Jutta Speidel ("Um Himmels Willen") presents her first novel (17.5.) and Karl Markovics comes with the Concert-Schrammeln (23.4.).
And the Advent season at Komödie Graz is also star-studded: "Der Bayer auf Rügen" Wolfgang Fierek presents his program "Harley Christmas" (1.12.), and Ursula Strauß (12.12.) and Chris Lohner (13.12.) are also guests with their current Christmas programs.
