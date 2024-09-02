“We want to focus on the positive”

"We have made it our mission to focus on the positive in a time of crisis and uncertainty. Not in the sense of amusement or superficiality - we want to inspire courage, cheerful confidence and positive energy - things that are needed more than ever to overcome difficult situations," say Urs Harnik and Stefan Moser, who have been running Komödie Graz for several years. And their success proves them right. With a mix of tabloid theater from their own house and guest appearances by stars and starlets from the local cultural world, they managed to sell 25,000 tickets and achieve an occupancy rate of 92 percent last season.