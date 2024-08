“Drought is a major problem for the timber industry”

The extreme weather is a massive burden for the timber industry," explains Markus Schmölzer, Chairman of the Austrian sawmill industry. "Damage caused by storms is expensive, but the drought is the bigger problem for the timber industry". This is because it makes spruce stands susceptible to bark beetle infestation. "Certain areas are massively affected by this," says Schmölzer. People in East Tyrol and Upper Carinthia can tell you a thing or two about this, where first storms and then the beetles destroyed thousands of hectares of forest.