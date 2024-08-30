Indoor swimming pool: Greens now focus on trade fair parking lot

There should also be enough space for a 50-meter pool, according to the Greens, who cite information from the Klagenfurt trade fairs. "The parking lot can become a swimming pool so that the field on the Südring can remain a field," says Voglauer. The Greens also point out the problems with the groundwater level in the area on the Südring: "The construction could push water into the houses of local residents, and the additional sealing increases the risk of flooding."