Transfer drama: Bayern tells “true story”

It made it clear that the transfer confusion surrounding Jonathan Tah had left its mark. "I actually swore to myself that I didn't want to have to explain myself. What happened and what didn't happen. Leverkusen set us a deadline and told us: 'Listen, you have to pay this amount by then'. And I wrote to Simon Rolfes (editor's note: Leverkusen sports director) and said: 'Simon, thank you for the deadline, thank you for the amount you gave us. We can't meet either of them. And that ended the negotiations," Eberl now explains.