Confusion at an end
Transfer drama: Bayern tells “true story”
Will Jonathan Tah move to FC Bayern Munich or not? After weeks of speculation, one thing is certain: the 28-year-old central defender from Bayer Leverkusen will NOT be joining the German record champions. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl tells the "true story" surrounding the transfer drama.
"A lot has been written ...", complained Eberl at a press conference on Friday. And it got heated. Around two weeks ago, Leverkusen's managing director Fernando Carro, for example, got carried away and made harsh statements towards the Munich sporting director. Among other things, he said: "I think nothing of Max Eberl, absolutely nothing!" However, an apology followed shortly afterwards.
It made it clear that the transfer confusion surrounding Jonathan Tah had left its mark. "I actually swore to myself that I didn't want to have to explain myself. What happened and what didn't happen. Leverkusen set us a deadline and told us: 'Listen, you have to pay this amount by then'. And I wrote to Simon Rolfes (editor's note: Leverkusen sports director) and said: 'Simon, thank you for the deadline, thank you for the amount you gave us. We can't meet either of them. And that ended the negotiations," Eberl now explains.
That was three and a half weeks ago. "And that's the real story behind this transfer," emphasized the Bayern manager.
He then knocked on Leverkusen's door again in the past few days. Eberl reveals: "Of course, I've now asked again if we could sell - and if we had more money available - whether we could do it. You can hear all the subjunctive mood." The answer was "no".
Bayern won't get any more players
From Eberl's point of view, "nobody comes out a loser if you do it behind closed doors". But: "So now all three parties are in the public eye and everyone explains themselves somehow. Jonathan yesterday, Leverkusen, us. Of course, that's another feast for the eyes." The transfer period is a very intense phase, with the transfer window in Germany closing today, Friday. "I can say one thing: we won't be signing any more players," Eberl clarified.
