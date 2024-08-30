Vorteilswelt
Alarm bells in Madrid

Ancelotti: “We have to sort it out soon”

30.08.2024 11:40

Three league games against no top teams and only five points: Real Madrid are lagging behind the high expectations early on in the Spanish soccer championship season. After the 1:1 draw at Mallorca, the "royals" also failed to improve on this result in their second away game at Las Palmas on Thursday. 

 "Things are not going well and we have to put things right soon," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti. The next game is at home against Betis Sevilla on Sunday.

At Las Palmas, Vinicius Jr. saved the defending champions and Champions League winners from defeat with a converted penalty (69') after Alberto Moleiro had put the underdogs ahead in the fifth minute. "It's clear that we're struggling to find the solidity of last season. But we can't look for excuses," emphasized the Italian. Self-criticism is the order of the day for him. "I need a clearer strategy to make it clearer to the players what I want."

Alaba and Bellingham are missing
Since the team is training well, he did not want to know about a mental problem with his players. However, they are still lacking on the pitch. "Our play is slow, we're not very mobile and when we don't have the ball, we leave too many spaces between the lines," Ancelotti summed up. Up front, superstar Kylian Mbappe, who joined from PSG, also failed to score in his third LaLiga game. However, there was no criticism from his coach. In any case, they will have to work hard together to get back on the road to success.

Carlo Ancelotti (right) hears the alarm bells ringing at Real. (Bild: AFP/APA/Cesar Manso)
Carlo Ancelotti (right) hears the alarm bells ringing at Real.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Cesar Manso)

David Alaba, who is still recovering from a cruciate ligament rupture, and England mainstay Jude Bellingham cannot play a role for the time being. The 21-year-old will probably not be fit to play again until the end of September due to a muscle injury. Until then, it is important not to lose sight of the top of the table. FC Barcelona are the only team without losing a point and are four points ahead. The next hurdle for the Catalans is the home game against Real Valladolid on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf