Ophthalmologists warn: More and more short-sighted children!

Sometimes, however, there are also clear indications: Short-sighted pupils, for example, have difficulty reading what is written on the blackboard, often complain of headaches and notice approaching cars or faces in the distance late and inaccurately. An inexplicable drop in performance at school would also be a sign. However, don't wait for these symptoms to appear, it's better to see an ophthalmologist regularly (at least once a year). This is particularly useful at the start of school!