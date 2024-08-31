Early eye problems
Ophthalmologists warn: More and more short-sighted children!
When children have problems learning, there is sometimes a visual impairment behind it. Short-sightedness is common. Parents should therefore have their children's eyes examined by a specialist, especially when they start school.
School will soon be starting again - and many boys and girls can see anything but well. If the visual impairment is recognized and treated, learning problems can be prevented. However, some parents are unaware that their children have blurred vision. Short-sightedness (myopia) in particular is becoming increasingly widespread. Around 15% of all primary school pupils and up to 30% of 10 to 15-year-olds already suffer from it.
"We speak of short-sightedness when the normal length growth of the eye exceeds the target. The eyeball becomes too long, the image is not projected onto the retina but in front of it and is therefore blurred," explains Dr. Gabriela Seher, a specialist in ophthalmology and optometry in Vienna and President of the Austrian Ophthalmological Society (ÖOG).
In this case, those affected have good near vision but blurred vision at a distance. The number of short-sighted boys and girls is rising sharply worldwide. According to scientific calculations, every second child in this country could be affected by 2030.
"Is my child affected?" How to find out
How do you notice that your child has this problem? "Most primary school children don't complain if they have poor eyesight. Some don't know any different," reports the specialist and advises all parents and guardians to have the mother-child check-up carried out as early as the second year of life.
Sometimes, however, there are also clear indications: Short-sighted pupils, for example, have difficulty reading what is written on the blackboard, often complain of headaches and notice approaching cars or faces in the distance late and inaccurately. An inexplicable drop in performance at school would also be a sign. However, don't wait for these symptoms to appear, it's better to see an ophthalmologist regularly (at least once a year). This is particularly useful at the start of school!
Only an ophthalmologist can carry out an eye test with special eye drops, which make it possible to accurately measure defective vision.
MR Dr. Gabriela Seher, Fachärztin für Augenheilkunde und Optometrie in Wien
Bild: Armin Armano
"This is the only place where the eye test is carried out with special eye drops, which make it possible to accurately measure defective vision in the first place," warns the specialist against choosing an optician for this check. "The drops also dilate the pupil and allow the ophthalmologist to fully examine the visual organ."
Treatment options: Glasses, lenses, drops
Short-sightedness is not considered curable and does not "grow". However, it is possible to slow down the progression and correct the consequences. Glasses and contact lenses are suitable for this. "Day lenses are possible on average from the age of 12, sometimes even earlier for girls. Night lenses are not the first choice due to the higher risk of infection," explains Dr. Seher.
"Incidentally, atropine eye drops, as a solo or combination therapy, work best for the youngest children. They are considered to have few side effects and are dripped in the evening."
Causes of myopia
If myopia occurs, environmental and genetic factors are involved. Classic environmental factors would be a lack of exposure to daylight and very frequent close work, especially if the working distance is too short. However, the oversupply of consumer electronics and daily screen time are also partly to blame.
"The risk of a child becoming short-sighted increases to 25-30% if one parent is affected. If both mother and father are short-sighted, the risk is even 30-60%," adds the ophthalmologist. Both of these factors play a role here.
Parents can take simple measures to prevent their children from getting this far in the first place: as daylight prevents the development and progression of eye problems, children should spend ten hours a week outdoors.
"I'm aware that it's almost impossible to ban cell phones and computers from a certain age. But moms and dads should never tire of encouraging their children to go outside. Ideally, they should also go on outings together at the weekend. I also recommend screen breaks (ten minutes per hour) and a screen distance of 50-70 cm. The ideal reading distance is at least 30 cm."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.