Illegal crossing
Harris promises tougher migration laws
US presidential candidate Kamala Harris has promised tougher action against migration along the southern border of the USA. She will make a renewed push for comprehensive border legislation, Harris told US television station CNN.
"We have laws that need to be followed and enforced that deal with people crossing our border illegally, and there should be consequences," the Democratic presidential candidate said.
In the interview, she also spoke about Middle East, climate and economic policy. In doing so, she closely followed the example of current US President Joe Biden. A ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip are needed. Too many innocent Palestinians had been killed.
Stay with arms deliveries
However, arms deliveries to Israel should not be reconsidered for this reason. "Israel has the right to defend itself. It depends on how it does so." Harris presented the Biden administration's economic and climate policy as a success. A poorly managed economy had been inherited from predecessor Donald Trump.
However, it is possible that she will also appoint a Republican to her cabinet (see video above). "I think it's important to have people with different views and experiences at the table on the most important decisions. And I think it would be beneficial to the American public to have a member of my cabinet who is a Republican," the presidential candidate said.
Leads among women
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll on Thursday, Kamala Harris leads among American voters with an approval rating of 45 percent, ahead of Trump with 41 percent. The gap is clearer among women and Hispanic voters. In the seven US states with the closest results in the 2020 presidential election, however, Trump is ahead of Harris.
