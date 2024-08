Firefighter called his comrades for help after a fall

"I need the fire department" - a volunteer Florianijünger in Alberndorf in der Riedmark knew who to call after he fell about four meters from the ladder while working in the seven-meter-deep, empty rainwater collection basin of the composting plant. He had fallen off the ladder as he was climbing into the basin to repair something. Due to the drought, there was barely three centimetres of water or mud in the basin, so he hit the ground hard.