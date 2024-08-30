Exhibition in Mauer
A look into the soul and the past
"Wunder Mensch": While the hospital continues to operate, the Landesklinikum Mauer in the Amstetten district will be the venue for the Lower Austrian Provincial Exhibition in 2026. Yes, that's possible!
The "Miracle of Man" will be the focus of next year's provincial exhibition at the Landesklinikum Mauer. And as befits the location, everything will revolve around mental health. The spade has already been dug to ensure the best possible implementation. And an additional 43 million euros have been invested in structural measures and exhibition design.
Synonymous with the treatment of mental illness for 120 years
The funds will be used to finance the sustainable refurbishment of therapeutic facilities and the administration - including the revitalization of the Art Nouveau architecture. "We want to give a historic building a new lease of life and lead it into the future," said Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner at the ground-breaking ceremony on the site of the Mostviertel Clinic.
Under the heading "Mental health through the ages", the new exhibition will shed light on the treatment of mental illness in the past, present and future. "The provincial exhibition is also intended to help remove the taboos surrounding mental illness and establish the Mostviertel region as a health region," states the head of the province. But it is also an important part of the culture of remembrance to come to terms with the National Socialist era.
Exhibition lasts from March to November 2026
"The exhibition is an opportunity to showcase our work and the Art Nouveau ensemble," says Regina Bauer, Commercial Director of the clinic. In 60 years, the state exhibition has attracted over ten million visitors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.