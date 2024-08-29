Gang of youths terrorizes the entire estate

Police patrols massively increased

The incidents in the Nordrandsiedlung area and an increased level of complaints in this area are known to the Vienna police. For months now, the Floridsdorf municipal police command has been maintaining an intensive exchange with various stakeholders, such as social institutions, MA 11, the education directorate and the district heads," it said in response to a Krone inquiry. Police patrols have therefore been massively increased and the young people in the Nordrandsiedlung have been under high control pressure in public spaces for months, according to the Krone.