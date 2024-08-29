PFAS alert in St. Gallen

This raises the question of how to get the "eternal chemical" out of the ground again. The sobering answer: by spending a lot of money and remediating the soil over decades. Bruno Damann, Head of the St. Gallen Department of Health, is therefore calling for nothing less than a "national action plan", especially as the problem also exists in other cantons. PFAS is also an issue in Vorarlberg, where exposure is far higher than in the rest of Austria. SPÖ Member of Parliament Martin Staudinger has therefore submitted a parliamentary question. Among other things, he wants to know the exact extent of the contamination and what measures are being taken to prevent it from spreading.