Risk of corona disease significantly higher

The risk of further complications within 18 months was very unevenly distributed and indicates a significantly lower risk after a Covid-19 vaccination than after a real disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 or other causes of myocarditis. For example, 5.7 percent of people had to be hospitalized again for cardiovascular problems after myocarditis in probable connection with a vaccination. After Covid-19 myocarditis (illness), however, the figure was 12.1 percent within one and a half years, i.e. significantly higher. This risk was even slightly higher - at 13.2 percent - for patients with "conventional" myocarditis. Myocarditis can have a wide variety of causes.