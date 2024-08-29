Ganahl: “The 2026 Olympics is our big dream”

What will be important in these three games?

It will be important to be wide awake from the first face-off. We need three very good days as a team, a few strong individual performances won't be enough. The most important thing will be to play as simply as possible and not make it complicated. Of course, the tempo has to be right, the error rate has to be kept as low as possible, we have to defend very well and take advantage of counter-attacking opportunities. These are key points that worked very well at the World Cup and must also work in Bratislava.