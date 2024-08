These are the new faces at the Landestheater

The ballet ensemble is delighted to welcome new members Andrea Porro and Quinn Roy. Porro completed his training at the Ballet Academy of La Scala in Milan and at the Russian Ballet College in Genoa and then danced at renowned houses such as the Bolshoi Theater in Minsk and the Estonian National Ballet in Tallinn. Quinn Roy from Canada trained at the National Ballet School in Toronto and the European School of Ballet in Amsterdam and was a permanent member of the ensemble at the Czech National Ballet in Brno from 2019 to 2024.