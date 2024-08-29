How heavy can a school bag really be?

Ten percent of the body weight

But at what point is it too heavy for children? As a rule of thumb, a maximum of ten to 20 percent of body weight should be carried for longer distances. For a journey to school of less than ten minutes, it should be a maximum of 30 percent. For a child weighing 30 kilograms, a fully packed school bag should therefore not weigh more than three to six or nine kilograms. "Before consequential damage occurs, muscle tension and pain set in. However, there is no scientific evidence that the use of a school bag leads to damage," says the expert, reassuring worried parents.