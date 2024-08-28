Dispute over the government’s last-minute draft

"Last class" and "marketing gimmick"

For NEOS General Douglas Hoyos, the approach to such an important issue is "last class". Originally, the government had announced a draft for the end of 2023, which was then to be debated on a broad basis. "Now a draft is being thrown out via the media in the middle of the election campaign. Purely for marketing reasons. This shows how little the government ultimately cares about this issue. And we are once again making ourselves look ridiculous internationally," says the emotional Hoyos. The SPÖ takes a similar view. Club leader Philipp Kucher: "We want an active policy of neutrality and the strengthening of peacekeeping missions, instead of moving closer to NATO through more cooperation for combat! A good security strategy yes, but the issue is too important to be sacrificed to a bungled election campaign."