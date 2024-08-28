Security strategy
Dispute over the government’s last-minute draft
In a last-minute move, the ÖVP and the Greens agreed on the new security strategy, which had been controversial for months. It is not only met with enthusiasm. The opposition speaks of "bungling" and "election campaign strategy".
For months there was - as so often in this turquoise-green federal government - a struggle or tug-of-war over an important issue. Few things could be more important than security. And lo and behold - without much fanfare, the partners, who have become so estranged from each other in recent years, came together after all. Austria has a new security strategy.
A 56-page draft, which is also available to the "Krone", includes closer cooperation with NATO, China as a "partner, competitor and rival" and the withdrawal from Russian gas (by 2027, a separate passage, written in dark green ink). It was agreed by the ministers on Wednesday and will then end up in parliament.
The agreement is political poker at its finest. The deal was only reached at the last minute - after the Greens had agreed to the nomination of Finance Minister Magnus Brunner (ÖVP) as the new EU Commissioner. Previously, Werner Kogler and Co had resisted a corresponding agreement (keyword side letter!). The current strategy was adopted in 2013 by votes from the ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ and Team Stronach. It's been a long time, a lot has happened since then. Russia is currently considered a "strategic partner", a no-go for the Greens. Also for the ÖVP. This has now changed.
Fierce criticism from the FPÖ
The FPÖ is not enthusiastic and also sees Austria's neutrality at risk in the passage "Exploiting the possibilities of cooperation with NATO" - Susanne Fürst, spokesperson for foreign policy, constitution and neutrality: "With the scandalous entry into the 'Sky Shield' project, which was invented and promoted by NATO, Austria has taken the first step towards the military alliance; the security strategy, which has now apparently been negotiated to completion, is the next step towards membership."
Sticking point "Russian gas"
According to the Greens, the sticking point for the substantive agreement was their demand to withdraw from Russian gas. "It is absurd to see Putin as a warmonger and to accept his gas supplies," a high-ranking Green told the newspaper Krone. Green Party leader Werner Kogler commented on the agreement, saying he was happy to have convinced his coalition partner. "Putin's attack on Ukraine in violation of international law has also fundamentally changed our security situation. We therefore needed to renew our security strategy." Including an end to dependence on energy supplies.
"Last class" and "marketing gimmick"
For NEOS General Douglas Hoyos, the approach to such an important issue is "last class". Originally, the government had announced a draft for the end of 2023, which was then to be debated on a broad basis. "Now a draft is being thrown out via the media in the middle of the election campaign. Purely for marketing reasons. This shows how little the government ultimately cares about this issue. And we are once again making ourselves look ridiculous internationally," says the emotional Hoyos. The SPÖ takes a similar view. Club leader Philipp Kucher: "We want an active policy of neutrality and the strengthening of peacekeeping missions, instead of moving closer to NATO through more cooperation for combat! A good security strategy yes, but the issue is too important to be sacrificed to a bungled election campaign."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.