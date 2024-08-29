For the sake of the environment
School life without plastic and mountains of garbage is possible
School bags, pencil cases, pens - at the start of the school year, a lot of things are bought that sooner or later end up in the bin. But that doesn't have to be the case. Someone who is very familiar with the daily mountains of waste has some tips.
Every year, the week before school starts is usually filled with hectic shopping. The lists of required teaching utensils are long, the time pressure is high - so thoughts about sustainability sometimes fall by the wayside. And yet: many consumer goods for the classroom are not only a burden on parents' wallets, but also on the environment.
Crafting, recycling, washing
However, the latter can be prevented, emphasizes Gabriele Jüly. For the President of the Association of Waste Management Companies, one thing is certain: "A sustainable start to school is possible with recycling." And the businesswoman from Bruck an der Leitha also has some tips: for example, you can make your own school cone from old cardboard and customize it. Exercise books can be made from recycled paper, and paper alternatives are available for plastic book covers. Writing accessories such as rulers and sharpeners are available in plastic-free versions, shake pens can be washed again and again instead of using pens - and then look like new. Unwritten pages from old exercise books can be used as practice sheets.
Schools also have a role to play
However, Jüly also calls on teachers and school administrators to take responsibility for sustainability. "Calculators or painting materials can be passed on and recycled at swap and return markets at schools," says the waste disposal company president.
