School life without plastic and mountains of garbage is possible

Crafting, recycling, washing

However, the latter can be prevented, emphasizes Gabriele Jüly. For the President of the Association of Waste Management Companies, one thing is certain: "A sustainable start to school is possible with recycling." And the businesswoman from Bruck an der Leitha also has some tips: for example, you can make your own school cone from old cardboard and customize it. Exercise books can be made from recycled paper, and paper alternatives are available for plastic book covers. Writing accessories such as rulers and sharpeners are available in plastic-free versions, shake pens can be washed again and again instead of using pens - and then look like new. Unwritten pages from old exercise books can be used as practice sheets.