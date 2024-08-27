Montafon
Hotel operators slide into bankruptcy worth millions
Bankruptcy proceedings have been opened for the assets of "Hotel Vallüla GmbH" in St. Gallenkirch at the Feldkirch regional court.
The liabilities accumulated by the two managing directors of the Montafon hotel amount to almost 6.5 million euros. Now a creditor under public law has pulled the ripcord and applied for bankruptcy proceedings to be opened. As reported by KSV1870, these were opened at the Feldkirch regional court.
The object of the company is a catering and accommodation business. Depending on the season, between six and eight people are employed at Hotel Vallüla in Montafon. The insolvency administrator will decide whether the business will continue to operate or whether the employees will be made redundant from one day to the next, but will first need to get a clearer picture of the company and its financial situation.
There are currently no reasons for the insolvency
The tasks of the insolvency administrator - as has now been decided by the Feldkirch regional court - will be taken over by the lawyer Martin Sam from Bludenz. KSV1870 does not currently have any information about why the hotel operators have slipped into insolvency. The reasons and other details relevant to the proceedings will be investigated in cooperation with the insolvency administrator, according to a press release from the credit protection association.
Creditor claims can be filed via KSV1870 until the court filing deadline (October 24, 2024). The good news for all creditors: some of the liabilities are likely to be secured by land charges.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.