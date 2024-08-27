Hotel operators slide into bankruptcy worth millions

There are currently no reasons for the insolvency

The tasks of the insolvency administrator - as has now been decided by the Feldkirch regional court - will be taken over by the lawyer Martin Sam from Bludenz. KSV1870 does not currently have any information about why the hotel operators have slipped into insolvency. The reasons and other details relevant to the proceedings will be investigated in cooperation with the insolvency administrator, according to a press release from the credit protection association.