Charges filed
Revealed: Shark still on menus
Despite a strict trade ban, there are still restaurants in Austria whose menus include shark fin soup. In a special investigation, 27 cases were reported to the police.
They make their majestic rounds through the world's oceans, where they form the top of the food chain. The protection of these animals is of central importance for the ecological balance of the oceans. Animal welfare organizations have been pointing out the urgent need for action to protect sharks for years.
Austria has actually played a pioneering role in shark protection since April. "The import of shark products is now subject to the strictest regulations and is de facto prohibited," said Lukas Hammer, climate spokesperson for the Greens and Chairman of the Environment Committee.
However, extensive research carried out by the "Verein gegen Tierfabriken" (VGT) during the summer months clearly shows that word of this ban has not yet spread everywhere. Over a thousand locations were inspected, and shark fin soup or meat from protected shark species was found on the menu 27 times.
There were hits in almost every federal state, with a strikingly high number of shark fin soups discovered in Vienna, Lower Austria, Upper Austria and Styria.
Remove from the menu
VGT campaigner Sandy P. Peng comments: "Sharks belong neither on the table nor on the menu! Sharks are acutely endangered due to overfishing and hunting and the global population has declined by more than 70 percent over the past 50 years. Yet sharks play a very important role in the marine ecosystem."
The current VGT research showed that urgent enforcement measures are needed to implement the important import ban. On a positive note, during the research some of the restaurants concerned no longer had shark fin soup on the menu when they were checked again.
