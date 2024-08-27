Rules for 5G auction in Germany unlawful

The legal dispute had previously gone through all instances up to the German Federal Administrative Court. The highest administrative judges in Leipzig referred the case back to the Administrative Court in Cologne in October 2010. The Cologne judges have now ruled that the decision of the Presidential Chamber of the Federal Network Agency on November 26, 2018 regarding the allocation and auction rules for the auction of frequencies in the 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz ranges that are particularly suitable for 5G mobile communications, which took place in 2019, was unlawful.