Most important trade fair
Camper scene pulls out all the stops in Düsseldorf
The Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf is the largest and most important trade fair in the caravanning industry and therefore also worth a visit for camper fans from Austria. From August 30 to September 8, the 63rd edition will be bigger than ever. Here are the (expected) highlights.
With over 750 exhibitors on 250,000 square meters of exhibition space in 16 halls and on the open-air grounds, last year's record will be topped once again. And, of course, the exhibition will once again feature a flood of new products - in a wide variety of types, especially camper vans and motorhomes.
Adria: The popular brand from the Trigano Group surprises with a 2.17-meter narrow semi-integrated model based on the VW Crafter. "Compact MAX" is the name of the series with three different layouts in lengths from 6.46 to 7.25 meters, with the largest DL version starting at 85,000 euros (in Germany). Adria is also combining the Twin Axess and Twin Plus panel van models to create the Twin Twin range.
Benimar: The only Spanish manufacturer presents the new edition of the semi-integrated Mileo on the new Fiat Ducato in four variants and expands the compact Benivan by two more layouts to now include eleven options.
Bürstner: The manufacturer from Kehl describes the new Campeo TD series as an all-rounder. The semi-integrated model based on the Fiat Ducato with diesel heating as standard and optional solar panel equipment is designed to make camper life more self-sufficient. A second new product is aimed at a completely different target group: the Ford Transit camper van Lineo C590, as the 4x4 version Black Forest, is aimed more at the adventurer scene.
Carado: The entry-level brand from the Erwin Hymer Group returns to the Caravan Salon and brings the new CV 602 layout for its camper van series, a six-meter panel van with single beds in the rear. The CV 590 4x4 all-wheel drive van of the same length is now available in the Edition 25 at prices starting from 70,000 euros (in Germany), but with a transverse double bed in the rear, thanks to corresponding body extensions with sufficient bed length.
Carthago: relaunches the popular C-Tourer series. As before, the C1 Tourer is based on the Fiat Ducato, while the C2 Tourer is based on the Mercedes Sprinter as a 2.17 meter narrow "Smart Liner". The narrower width saves around 50 kilograms in weight. The integrated C2-Tourer is available from 121,500 euros (in Germany).
Challenger/Chausson: The two sister brands from the Trigano Group surprise with a Family&Sport van based on the Ducato, which has five seats and sleeping places on board: two in the pop-up roof, two in the bunk beds in the rear and one in the converted seating area. Roller Team and Benimar also offer the same layout.
Concorde: The luxury brand is revising its "smallest" model (between eight and nine meters long) with alcove, the Cruiser Daily. Cost: from 212,500 euros (in Germany).
Dethleffs: With the Globebus Performance 4x4, the traditional Allgäu-based brand presents its second model based on the VW Crafter. The integrated model, which is only 2.20 meters wide, is still a show car for the time being, but series production is probably a done deal, as it will start with a very extensive range of standard equipment. It is unlikely that the price will then still be in the five-digit range. Also new from Dethleffs is the 8.60 meter Family Alcove XL A 7872-2 from 125,000 euros (in Germany).
Eura Mobil: The Sprendling-based manufacturer is expanding its model range with the Integra GT integrated model series and reinterpreting the term "Gran Turismo" in the process. With its automotive design and exclusive equipment, the GT with the Mercedes Sprinter power unit as the basis joins the premier class of fully integrated motorhomes above the previous Ducato-based Integra Line. The Xtura, the first expedition model from the Rhineland-Palatinate-based company, will of course also be an eye-catcher at the stand in Hall 10.
Etrusco: The Etrusco CV 640 PB panel van has a drop-down bed in the rear as the only bed on board, which should make it easier to transport bicycles and similarly bulky luggage in the vehicle.
Forster: The entry-level brand Forster from Eura Mobil has just celebrated its 10th anniversary and impresses with two new products: the "Flip" van series, which is tailored to the needs of young families, and the narrow, under seven-meter-long semi-integrated Forster Coupé based on the Ford Transit, which is designed for two-person crews with a sporty, dynamic appearance. The Flip (short for "Family Live Pure") V599 VB5 (in Germany from 55,000 euros) uses a similar floor plan to its Trigano sisters Challenger and Chausson with five seats and sleeping places as well as bunk beds in the rear.
Frankia: The Franconian company is now showing the series version of the Now 7.0L, a seven-meter-long semi-integrated model that celebrated its premiere last year. It stands out for its exterior color scheme alone, where after yellow you can now also choose blue and red with a correspondingly coordinated interior design.
Hymer: The core brand of the Erwin Hymer Group is presenting a double pack of new editions of its Cross-Over Edition models. The semi-integrated Hymer ML-T 570 Cross-Over motorhome and the Grand Canyon S Cross-Over camper van have been completely revamped with improved self-sufficiency features as standard and, thanks to all-wheel drive and useful off-track assistants, are made for all those who want to discover new perspectives when traveling. Controlling and monitoring the vehicle functions via the Hymer Connect app makes camping easier.
Karmann: Camper van specialist Karmann is also presenting the Davis 610, a converted Ducato that only has a fold-down bed on board for sleeping. When raised, the double berth in the rear provides space for a huge storage volume.
Knaus: The promised large Knaus Liner is still a long way off. Instead, the Cascan 690 LE is presented as the "liner among camper vans" - although it is not yet finished. The seven-meter-long Sprinter-based study can only be viewed in real life from the outside. The interior can only be experienced digitally with virtual reality glasses. With the Platinum special models from Box-Live, Live TI and Live Wave, the main aim is to make the purchase more attractive to customers by offering lower prices.
Laika: Laika, the Italian brand from the Erwin-Hymer Group, is going even wilder with its flexible sleeping bed. It has designed a U-shaped drop-down bed that can be lowered precisely over the seating group and thus enables a comfortable all-round seating set in the rear of the semi-integrated Kosmo L105 with an external length of just six meters.
La Strada: Not six meters long, but with single beds and designed for two people only - that's the new Sprinter-based Regent E. A high-quality, compact camper van from the Hessian motorhome manufacturer La Strada. With prices starting at 105,000 euros (in Germany), it's not for those on a tight budget.
LMC: The Lord Münsterland-based company is celebrating the comeback of the alcove with the A690 G tourer based on a Citroën Jumper. The seven-metre long and 3.05-metre high motorhome is designed for six people and remains within the 3.5-tonne class thanks to its lightweight construction and unladen weight of just 2851 kilograms (factory specification) with sufficient weight reserves.
Malibu: The Carthago subsidiary surprises with a camper van based on a Mercedes Sprinter with an unusual length of 6.41 meters. This is only possible because Malibu bolts a self-developed GRP sandwich element to the rear of the six-meter-long Sprinter. This makes it possible to create single beds in the rear and there is also space for an easily accessible storage compartment, although there is only room for two bicycles with the front wheels removed.
Mercedes: The long-running Marco Polo is being spiced up even more in the direction of luxury and premium. Glamping instead of camping. This includes smart operation and the Airmatic air suspension, which can compensate for height differences of up to 12 centimetres at the wheels on an uneven pitch.
Niesmann: The luxury manufacturer from the Erwin Hymer Group is launching the new Arto. Now in its fifth generation, the most successful Niesmann model replaces its predecessor, which was built for ten years, and is also the first fully integrated liner based on a Mercedes Sprinter. Positioned between the iSmove and Flair, the Niesmann Arto is available in two versions with prices starting at around 140,000 euros (in Germany): the 4.5-tonne Arto 78 with a length of 7.82 meters and the Arto 88 with a length of 9.06 meters, a rear double axle and a gross weight of 5.5 tonnes.
Notin: Although Notin is largely unknown in this country, the French brand can look back on the oldest history in Europe, celebrating its 100th anniversary three years ago. The French are focusing on extravagance and luxury and are presenting the Exclusiv semi-integrated series with the two models Lindau CF (with queen-size bed) and Lindau JF (with single beds) for the new launch. The price range in Germany starts at just over 100,000 euros.
Pössl: The market leader in panel vans is also making inroads into the higher-priced segments and is presenting its first camper van based on the Mercedes Sprinter with all-wheel drive as a top innovation. It is also available in various seating configurations as a two- and three-seater and stands out with its mini slide-out on the driver's side at the height of the rear transverse double bed. This results in a bed length of 2.08 meters even in the narrow Sprinter. Starting at around 100,000 euros (in Germany), the all-wheel drive vehicle is available as the Pössl Roadstar X or as the Clever Aventuro 600 from the subsidiary brand.
Roller Team: The number 1 on the Italian market is making a splash. The van series gets two new layouts, the Kronos Fit is introduced as a new semi-integrated model for a price-sensitive clientele and the Zefira models, which are available as semi-integrated and fully integrated models, replace the previous Granduca product range.
VW: Following last year's study, this year the VW people are presenting the series version of the VW California based on the T7 Multivan with two sliding doors and the imminent option of moving the camper as a plug-in hybrid, partly also purely electrically. There is also an update for the Crafter-based Grand California.
Weinsberg: With the X-Pedition 600 MQ, the Knaus-Tabbert brand Weinsberg is breaking new ground and shedding the image of the entry-level brand. The Sprinter conversion is designed "for explorers and adventurers" (in the words of Weinsberg) and embodies this with its robust off-roader outfit on powerful 245/75 R 16 all-terrain tires. However, it is offered with a 150 hp diesel at a basic price from 119,890 euros (in Germany) with rear-wheel drive only. As an option, the new Weinsberg top model can also be ordered on the all-wheel drive chassis of the Sprinter, including a 10-centimeter lift, which, however, pushes the price up further. The X-Pedition is the first vehicle to have the new Cleanflex dry toilet, an in-house development from Knaus-Tabbert, on board as standard.
Westfalia: The classic James Cook camper van becomes a model series and gets a new layout with the 600 D. The highlight of the new Sprinter camper van is its continuous side widening: this not only allows a transverse bed in the rear, but also more space in the interior. (SPX)
