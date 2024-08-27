Camper scene pulls out all the stops in Düsseldorf

Weinsberg: With the X-Pedition 600 MQ, the Knaus-Tabbert brand Weinsberg is breaking new ground and shedding the image of the entry-level brand. The Sprinter conversion is designed "for explorers and adventurers" (in the words of Weinsberg) and embodies this with its robust off-roader outfit on powerful 245/75 R 16 all-terrain tires. However, it is offered with a 150 hp diesel at a basic price from 119,890 euros (in Germany) with rear-wheel drive only. As an option, the new Weinsberg top model can also be ordered on the all-wheel drive chassis of the Sprinter, including a 10-centimeter lift, which, however, pushes the price up further. The X-Pedition is the first vehicle to have the new Cleanflex dry toilet, an in-house development from Knaus-Tabbert, on board as standard.