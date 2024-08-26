Twins tortured
“Killer babysitter” faces death penalty in the USA
She has an angelic face and could pass for a teenager. But according to the Pittsburgh district attorney's office, Nicole Virzi is the devil incarnate. The student from San Diego is accused of the premeditated murder of a six-week-old baby and the attempted murder and torture of his twin brother. The public prosecutor's office is even insisting that the 29-year-old be executed for her crime.
Virzi had worked as a babysitter for the newborn twin sons of a married couple in Pittsburgh during the semester break. According to the indictment, which is available to TV station WPIX, Ethan Katz and Savannah Roberts had seen the daughter of a well-known cardiologist from Manhattan "as a good friend" and "deeply trusted" her.
Babysitter spoke of accident
When Virzi alerted the parents on June 15 that their son Ari had an unusual injury in his groin area, they took their baby to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. They left their second son Leon with the babysitter. She called 911 two hours later around 11:15 pm. She stated that she had just prepared the bottle in the kitchen when she heard loud crying from the living room. She claimed that the 1.5-month-old child had fallen out of his bouncer seat and hit his head. A severe skull fracture and brain bleeding were diagnosed in the emergency room. Leon died just a few hours later.
Twins are said to have been physically tortured
According to the public prosecutor's office, the attending doctor at the children's hospital raised the alarm: "The injuries to both twins had all the hallmarks of child abuse. They were deliberately caused and were not the result of an accident." The police investigation revealed that only Virzi could have been the perpetrator and had physically tortured both twins.
Young woman attracted attention for similar crime in the past
This is precisely why the Allegheny County prosecutor wants the death penalty: "The defendant committed the murder together with a second felony - torture." In addition, it is stated that Virzi has already been convicted in the past "for serious offenses against a child under the age of twelve". What these were is not listed.
Virzi vehemently denies all accusations and insists on her innocence. The doctoral student from the University of San Diego is in custody until the trial begins.
In the last 125 years, the state of Pennsylvania has only executed two women. Irene Schroeder was executed in 1931 and Corrine Sykes in 1946.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
