“Killer babysitter” faces death penalty in the USA

Babysitter spoke of accident

When Virzi alerted the parents on June 15 that their son Ari had an unusual injury in his groin area, they took their baby to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. They left their second son Leon with the babysitter. She called 911 two hours later around 11:15 pm. She stated that she had just prepared the bottle in the kitchen when she heard loud crying from the living room. She claimed that the 1.5-month-old child had fallen out of his bouncer seat and hit his head. A severe skull fracture and brain bleeding were diagnosed in the emergency room. Leon died just a few hours later.