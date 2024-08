Pedestrian run over and killed on the safety path

A 70-year-old woman from the Linz-Land district was driving her car towards the city center on Florianer Straße in Linz at around 2.35 pm on Sunday. After stopping at the intersection with Wiener Straße, she steered her vehicle to the left into Wiener Straße and collided with an 80-year-old woman from Linz who was using the safety path there.



Resuscitation was unsuccessful

The pedestrian was hit by the car and lay seriously injured on the road. Resuscitation by the emergency doctor was unfortunately unsuccessful.