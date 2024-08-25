Yuck, yuck!
Tarantula and cow urine for jungle “legends”
After the zero number the day before, five jungle campers scored six stars in a test with disgusting dishes in the RTL summer show. Ex-footballer Thorsten Legat (55) drank a quarter of a liter of cow urine at an impressive pace in the tenth episode of "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden" on RTL+.
Equally courageous: actor Eric Stehfest (35) did not shy away from a kudu brain and "Goodbye Deutschland" emigrant Danni Büchner (46) also bravely ate the fermented melon marinated in stinky tofu and vomit fruit juice that was served to her.
Two campers failed
Despite the impressive result - two stars were awarded for every delicacy eaten - the mood was anything but good: actress and model Giulia Siegel (49) and reality star Gigi Birofio (25) did not manage to finish their dishes in time.
Birofio was served a tarantula in gelatine, which he forced down to "one toe" (Birofio quote). Giulia Siegel had to eat a ram's heart, but it was too dry for her. As punishment, one of them will have to leave the jungle next - the stars will find out who that will be in the next episode.
Guessing game during the treasure hunt
However, the test was not the only challenge in which the jungle legends had to prove themselves. Thorsten Legat and "The Bachelor" contestant Georgina Fleur were sent on a treasure hunt in which they had to match a correct picture to several questions. Before the picture quiz, Fleur said that she sometimes watches "Who wants to be a millionaire?".
The first uncertainties arose with the question "Where does the sun rise?". The two treasure hunters were incorrect when asked which novel John Ronald Reuel Tolkien had written (the answer: "The Lord of the Rings").
Three muffins for starving jungle stars
Nor did they know which wedding anniversary they were celebrating after 30 years of marriage - according to Legat, he has been married for 28 years, but was unable to say which anniversary he celebrated with his wife three years ago (Legat: bronze) and which he will supposedly be celebrating with his wife soon. It is certainly not the golden wedding anniversary, as Fleur suspected.
Despite these two gaps in their knowledge, the duo managed to answer enough questions correctly and were able to take the chest home with them. As the entire group then correctly guessed how many corners a stop sign has, the famished stars were given three muffins to share.
Insults had to be bleeped
But things also got sour again: Georgina Fleur, Giulia Siegel and reality actress Elena Miras (32) came to blows over Mira's cooking skills. She had prepared rice that the other two didn't like at all. Miras, in turn, didn't like it at all and an open exchange of blows ensued.
Fleur got so upset that one of her insults had to be bleeped. It remains to be seen whether Giulia Siegel's dispute will be her undoing until the next episode. It is unclear how the decision will be made as to whether Siegel or Birofio has to go.
The new season of "Ich bin ein Star" is a special edition to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show, which was first broadcast in 2004. It is a kind of alumni reunion: The "legends", as RTL calls them, were already sitting around the fire in earlier seasons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
