1.9. teurnia

"I've only had my eyes closed for a few hundred years and already everything is in ruins. And you are no longer Romans, but barbarians," grumbles Teurnia, the city goddess, alias Katharina Gruber, who can usually be heard as a guide at the excavations on Magdalensberg. What had happened? The Holzer Berg in St. Peter in Holz in what is now Upper Carinthia was already inhabited in the 12th century BC. Then came the Celts, later the Romans, who made Teurnia a municipium around 50 AD. The first Christians were already living there in the fourth century. However, Teurnia is mentioned for the last time in 591.