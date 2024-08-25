Historical crime novels captivate Styrian readers

For me, crime novels are a great way to wrest the past from oblivion," says Franz Preitler. The Styrian author has been celebrating great success for several years with his novels, which he sets around historically verified criminal cases in the Mürztal. Now he is publishing his latest historical crime thriller, "Keine Schonzeit für Mörder" ("No grace period for murderers") - set during the First World War. "It was a time of great hardship, so poaching - which was actually strictly forbidden - was a way of survival for many Styrians."