Two new books
Historical crime novels captivate Styrian readers
Historical crime novels are very much in vogue - in Styria, authors such as Gudrun Wiesler and Franz Preitler are celebrating success with them. Both now have new books out.
For me, crime novels are a great way to wrest the past from oblivion," says Franz Preitler. The Styrian author has been celebrating great success for several years with his novels, which he sets around historically verified criminal cases in the Mürztal. Now he is publishing his latest historical crime thriller, "Keine Schonzeit für Mörder" ("No grace period for murderers") - set during the First World War. "It was a time of great hardship, so poaching - which was actually strictly forbidden - was a way of survival for many Styrians."
Preitler sets the story in this milieu: In the Mürztal valley in 1914, a gendarme dies from a poacher's bullet and is then stabbed to death by a hunter. Although the court finds that the hunter acted in self-defense, doubts remain as to what really happened. And the turmoil of a forbidden love affair and the approaching world war do not make it any easier to uncover the truth.
In "Keine Schonzeit für Mörder" (Gmeiner Verlag, 288 pages, €14), Preitler not only tells an exciting crime story, but also paints a picture of the morals of Styria at a time of great social upheaval.
A look into the abysses of the imperial era
Graz-based author Gudrun Wielser also paints a picture of morals in her historical crime novels, for which she has already won this year's Fine Crime Award in the Young Talent category. With "Die Mur schweigt" (emons Verlag, 256 pages, 14 euros), she now presents the third part of her series about the gendarme Wilhelm Koweindl and the tutor Ida Fichte, who investigate in Graz in the 1880s.
While Koweindl is more concerned with his own demons this time, Fichte dives into the world of sinful goings-on in this new case. Because the only thing that the many dead people who suddenly turn up in Graz have in common is their connection to the oldest trade in the world. And that's where her investigation begins.
Like Preitler, Wieser offers more than just an exciting plot that readers enjoy following. Her finely researched work provides a glimpse into the abyss of bourgeois society during the imperial era, making both works wonderful examples of why historical crime novels are so popular.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.