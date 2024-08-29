10 years of Alle Achtung
Win tickets for the big anniversary party!
Alle Achtung! The Styrian chart toppers are celebrating their tenth birthday with a big two-day music party in their home town of Thal - many famous friends will be celebrating with them on September 27 and 28. There are great offers for "Krone" readers!
"Es ist Zeit" was the name of the first album that the Styrian band Alle Achtung released in 2014. That was ten years ago now. So it's time to celebrate a milestone birthday. "We simply wanted to do something very special for our 10th anniversary. A show like no one has ever seen before," says frontman Christian Stani. And that's what the band, who made their big breakthrough in 2020 with the song "Marie" and have been touring throughout the German-speaking world with hits such as "Bowie" and currently "Copenhagen", are doing in their home town of Thal, north of Graz.
"Thal has always been the center of our band's life. We want to give something back to the place that has given us so much," says Stani. That's why there are also discounted tickets for locals at the municipal office. There will be two days of celebrations back home: "Thal will be the capital of Austrian music on these evenings."
Paul Pizzera, Edmund, Anna-Sophie, Caroline Athanasiadis and Oimara will be rocking the stage on September 27 (from 5 pm) - Alle Achtung will be on stage for all performances. "Of course we also thought about Opus & Friends in the 80s. Our aim is to create a legendary evening," says Stani. The following day, the big anniversary concert of the hit suppliers is on the program under the motto "Love and Riot" - also with countless guests: "We are deeply touched that so many guests and friends have immediately agreed to be there," says Stani, looking forward to the big party.
Take part & win
"Krone readers can win 100 tickets, 40 VIP tickets and a meet and greet. Simply fill out the form below by September 1, select the desired concert date and you'll be entered to win. BonusCard holders can get a discount on tickets at vorteilswelt.krone.at/alleachtung.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
