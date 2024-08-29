Win tickets for the big anniversary party!

"Es ist Zeit" was the name of the first album that the Styrian band Alle Achtung released in 2014. That was ten years ago now. So it's time to celebrate a milestone birthday. "We simply wanted to do something very special for our 10th anniversary. A show like no one has ever seen before," says frontman Christian Stani. And that's what the band, who made their big breakthrough in 2020 with the song "Marie" and have been touring throughout the German-speaking world with hits such as "Bowie" and currently "Copenhagen", are doing in their home town of Thal, north of Graz.