Decadence on the mountain pasture
Cheese king moves into the Forsthaus with his butler
Glamor, champagne and lots of cheese: it's getting royal at "Forsthaus Rampensau", because the cheese king himself is moving into the alpine hut in Carinthia with self-made millionaire Roland Ludomirska. He has his butler Dominic with him.
With his Crazy Cheese stores, the Styrian has built up a veritable cheese empire and is probably the best-known cheese seller in the country. Extravagance and luxury are very important in his life.
"I want to have a good time there"
From his huge villa to the cramped forester's lodge - it will be a change for the luxury lover. But Roland is (still) taking it in his stride, revealing: "I'm looking forward to vacations in the mountains. But I won't move into a forester's lodge without my own butler. I want to have a good time there."
A cheese king without servants? Laughable! That's why Roland Ludomirska packs his butler Dominic as a team colleague without further ado.
He was already convinced in advance that he was a good choice: "I'm not only Roland's butler in the house, but also his partner at the games. I may not be the most athletic, but I'm certainly one of the brightest in there."
"Wild sow" also involved
How will the Forsthaus competition react to this decadence? Two couples are already waiting in the wings: "Wildsau" Lydia Kelovitz and "Bauer sucht Frau" star Johannes Höfinger as well as reality star Zoe and her "Match in Paradise" companion Robert.
The 3rd season of "Forsthaus Rampensau" starts on October 3 on JOYN & ATV.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
