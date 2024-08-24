Sturm Graz vs SCR Altach LIVE from 19:30

The burden of being champions has been noticeable for Sturm Graz so far. Christian Ilzer's side have failed to produce performances worthy of the Champions League in their first four competitive matches of the new season, while intensity, dynamism and wit have often looked very different in Graz in recent months. "We have to up our performance, but we can't get too carried away," said Ilzer ahead of the must-win game at home against favorite opponents Altach. In Graz, the winner of this match has been Sturm in 16 out of 20 matches. Since the Vorarlberg side's only away win on a cold December day in 2019 (2:1), Sturm have won six of the following eight encounters. Not always with glitter and glory, but ultimately - in the championship season with 2:1 and 1:0.