Sturm Graz vs SCR Altach LIVE from 19:30

The burden of being champions has been noticeable for Sturm Graz so far. Christian Ilzer's side have failed to produce performances worthy of the Champions League in their first four competitive matches of the new season, while intensity, dynamism and wit have often looked very different in Graz in recent months. "We have to up our performance, but we can't get too carried away," said Ilzer ahead of the must-win game at home against favorite opponents Altach. In Graz, the winner of this match has been Sturm in 16 out of 20 matches. Since the Vorarlberg side's only away win on a cold December day in 2019 (2:1), Sturm have won six of the following eight encounters. Not always with glitter and glory, but ultimately - in the championship season with 2:1 and 1:0.
200th Bundesliga match for Ilzer
These days, the double winners are happy to take work wins. Late returns from the European Championship, the departures of Alexander Prass and David Schnegg, new signings in need of adaptation and a virus that continued to run rampant in this week's training session are all cited as factors hampering form. The draw can be described as merciful. Compulsory victories against Altach, Ried in the cup and WSG Tirol should be achievable before the international break. If they fail to do so, an unpleasant dynamic could develop in Graz before the start of the top flight. "The boys have to find their balance, some players have (only) been here for a short time," said Ilzer ahead of his 200th game as a Bundesliga coach. "We reflected carefully on our performances. We were not satisfied. But the reasons are logically understandable."
Altach and coach Joachim Standfest went into reverse gear after the unsuccessful start. Under the motto "back to old virtues", the team from Vorarlberg gained some breathing space with victories against LASK and WAC. "We placed a lot of emphasis on ball possession in preparation and then got a lesson right away. I think the step back was the right one," said Standfest. Compact defending in the block and switching play were pushed more again.
Striker Gustavo Santos was the scorer of all five Altach goals. The entire Sturm team had not scored that many (four). Vesel Demaku looked closely at the legs of his ex-colleagues. "The games weren't exhilarating, but they still scored the points. They also had one or two European Championship players who joined them later. I think they're getting better and better," said Altach's midfield stabilizer.
"It's completely normal. You invest a lot in times when things are tight - at some point you run out of steam," said Standfest, himself a two-time Austrian champion (2004 GAK, 2011 Sturm), expressing understanding for the Styrian stuttering start. Although Sturm had "really struck again" on the transfer market, the mostly young players would probably need some time, Standfest speculated.
The timing doesn't seem too bad for a surprise. "You won't win all the games against Sturm, but one of them might be on Saturday." Salzburg loanee Dijon Kameri, who will return to training on Monday after an ankle problem, is not yet an issue.
