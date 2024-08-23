Regional Health Council
Best care in diversity
Listening carefully and helping was Karlheinz Kornhäusl's motto as a doctor. As Provincial Councillor, this is exactly where he comes in: he wants the best healthcare for the population in all regions of the country.
This is precisely why he set up the health regulars' tables in the regions - to be close to the people where the shoe pinches. "We have a few medicine balls to juggle. We have one of the best healthcare systems in the world, but there are also construction sites that need to be worked on. And that's a good thing, because it gives rise to something new and innovative," Kornhäusl is certain and emphasizes: "There are no simple, quick answers to complex questions." The challenges are many and varied. Demographic change and modern medical technologies require structural changes.
Best possible care in all regions
General practitioners and specialists in private practice form the basis, primary care units and health centers bundle medical services, powerful specialized hospitals and international cutting-edge medicine in Graz ensure a graduated system for the best possible care in all regions. Kornhäusl gives an outlook on how this comprehensive project will be tackled.
A health center has recently opened in Fohnsdorf, talks are underway in Knittelfeld and one for children will follow in Zeltweg. 15 more have been decided. A strong approach, as Kornhäusl wants Styrians to be able to make appointments and receive treatment more quickly. The remobilization department in Knittelfeld will be expanded. The Judenburg, Knittelfeld and Stolzalpe hospitals are strengthening their cooperation with the LKH Hochsteiermark - also with regard to the possibilities of telemedicine. LKH Bruck is pushing ahead with cardiology, (geriatric) psychiatry and day clinics, LKH Mürzzuschlag now offers transitional care and is strengthening its endoscopy department, while LKH Leoben is further establishing itself in the surgical field.
Speaking of hospitals: the planned lead hospital in Stainach and the future of the current hospitals in Rottenmann, Schladming and Bad Aussee offered plenty of potential for discussion. Kornhäusl: "One of the most modern hospitals in Austria is being built here. Stainach will also act as a magnet for top doctors and nursing staff. A pure specialization of the existing locations is too short-sighted, but forward-looking concepts will be found here."
Conclusion: Kornhäusl is concerned with well thought-out strategies for a future with a strong medical base, developed with the local protagonists at eye level: "No matter where someone lives, care must not make a difference."
