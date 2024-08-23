Vorteilswelt
Investigations since 2020

Accusation of rape: Depardieu faces trial

Nachrichten
23.08.2024 07:08

Gérard Depardieu is facing trial over allegations of rape. The Paris public prosecutor's office demanded a trial against the actor last week, as the German Press Agency learned from the authorities.

comment0 Kommentare

An investigating judge will now decide whether such proceedings will actually be ordered against the 75-year-old.

The case concerns the allegations made by actress Charlotte Arnould. She claims that Depardieu ("Cyrano of Bergerac", "Asterix and Obelix") raped and sexually abused her in his apartment in 2018. Arnould was 22 years old at the time.

The judiciary has been investigating the case since 2020. Depardieu denied the allegations.

Even more accusations against Depardieu
These are not the first serious allegations for the award-winning film star. In October, he was in the dock for alleged sexual assault.

The trial concerns two cases from September 2021, which allegedly took place during the filming of the movie "Les volets verts". Here too, Depardieu denies the allegations made against him.

Depardieu is one of the most famous French actors. Due to the series of accusations, some of which were made anonymously against the former star and not all of which landed on the desk of investigators, as well as misogynistic comments, he has become controversial in France.

