(Fake) cab at rural youth festival turned into a trap

Investigation tactics

A yellow cab sign is said to have been mounted on the light-colored station wagon and the driver is also said to have carried out several "rides" from the festival, which took place on the night of July 28. According to reports, there was a massive assault on a passenger. The police and judiciary did not want to disclose any further details for "tactical investigative reasons". The suspected fake cab, which had a Vöcklabruck license plate but no company or advertising stickers, was either intended as a trap or the driver had shamelessly exploited an "opportunity".