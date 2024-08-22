National Council election
The SPÖ continues to insist on a millionaires’ tax
The SPÖ continues to insist on a millionaires' tax or a "fair contribution" for the rich and is also calling for the reduction in corporation tax (KÖSt) to be reversed. At a press conference in Innsbruck on Thursday, finance spokesperson Jan Krainer calculated that a total of six billion euros would be flushed into the budget as a result. With the presentation of concepts for counter-financing, the party saw itself as the antithesis to its competitors ÖVP and FPÖ.
They would not reveal how their plans would be financed and would not pursue "serious policies": "Of course it is more fun to say that we are Santa Claus alone than Santa Claus and Krampus in tandem". They were handing out "bad checks" that would "bounce" as a result. However, voters have the "right to know what will happen after the election", Krainer emphasized. The deputy leader of the parliamentary group also denounced the fact that the chancellor's party, the ÖVP, did not want to make a cash grab. As is well known, the People's Party only makes cash falls "after the election", said the finance spokesman. The SPÖ would like to see one beforehand.
In any case, there is a "huge budget gap" estimated at 11.8 billion euros and the party is confronted with "figures from hell", warned Krainer. This is due to the fact that there has been "no proper budget policy" since the SPÖ left the federal government at the end of 2017. It used to be customary to ensure counter-financing for decisions. This had been "discontinued" by Türkis-Blau, and the current government consisting of the ÖVP and the Greens was continuing this practice. In general, Krainer warned against a new edition of "black-blue" after the National Council elections. It had to be "assumed" that this constellation would occur - the ÖVP had always made pacts accordingly when a majority of these two parties had emerged. With one exception: "To Ibiza". The SPÖ politician warned that a black-blue coalition could lead to an increase in the retirement age and cuts in the healthcare sector.
"Fair" contribution for millionaires
A "fair contribution" for millionaires was "a condition for Austria", said Krainer when asked whether the millionaires' tax demanded was a coalition condition of the Social Democrats. However, coalition negotiations would not be conducted before the election and not in the media. First and foremost, the voters have their say anyway. In any case, there would also be "opportunities for savings" and additional efficiency on the expenditure side. However, this will "certainly not" happen in the important areas of pensions, health and education.
Government offices can supposedly make considerable savings
Selma Yildirim, member of the SPÖ National Council, identified "immense" savings potential "in the government offices", particularly in the PR area. However, the Tyrolean top candidate denounced the fact that the budget "has become less transparent from year to year". It was particularly disappointing that this had not changed even with the Greens in the federal government. The reduction in corporation tax was also a blow for the provinces and municipalities, Yildirim explained. Tyrol had lost around 17 million euros as a result and the provincial capital of Innsbruck 2.3 million euros. This "noticeably" narrows the scope for action. In Tyrol, around 400 "affordable" apartments could be built each year, calculated Christian Kovacevic (SPÖ), member of the provincial parliament.
Yilidirim also insisted on "taxation for the super-rich" and mentioned the well-known tax-free amounts of one million euros in net assets and 1.5 million euros for a home. For assets in excess of this, the tax should be "progressively staggered".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
