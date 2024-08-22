The SPÖ continues to insist on a millionaires’ tax

In any case, there is a "huge budget gap" estimated at 11.8 billion euros and the party is confronted with "figures from hell", warned Krainer. This is due to the fact that there has been "no proper budget policy" since the SPÖ left the federal government at the end of 2017. It used to be customary to ensure counter-financing for decisions. This had been "discontinued" by Türkis-Blau, and the current government consisting of the ÖVP and the Greens was continuing this practice. In general, Krainer warned against a new edition of "black-blue" after the National Council elections. It had to be "assumed" that this constellation would occur - the ÖVP had always made pacts accordingly when a majority of these two parties had emerged. With one exception: "To Ibiza". The SPÖ politician warned that a black-blue coalition could lead to an increase in the retirement age and cuts in the healthcare sector.