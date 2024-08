281 new children’s groups: Children in good hands

Further expansion until 2027

To date, 281 new kindergarten and 84 new daycare groups as well as 25 new exercise rooms have been supported by funding. 212 million euros have already been invested. Regular operations for two-year-olds have also been implemented, as well as more specialist staff and smaller groups for toddlers. By 2027, around 600 additional kindergarten and 250 additional daycare groups are to be created as part of the offensive.