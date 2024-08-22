These “problem traffic lights” upset the Viennese

At the intersection of Grünbergstraße and Schönbrunner Straße, crossing the road in both directions is life-threatening because every time the traffic lights change, cars want to turn quickly or drive straight ahead. The green phase is too short for a person with limited mobility or a wheelchair to cross the road. Even buses from Wiener Linien regularly set off when the light turns yellow and then enter the junction when it is red. The VCÖ has already received several reports about this.