Many letters
These “problem traffic lights” upset the Viennese
Far too little green for pedestrians. "Krone readers from almost all districts reported the problem spots to us.
We received countless responses following the Krone readers' call for information on the "problem traffic lights" in the city. Many of the 1304 traffic lights in Vienna have green phases that are too short for pedestrians. Often only young people and fit adults can safely reach the sidewalk on the other side when the light is green, as the VCÖ also criticizes.
"I've even been verbally abused!"
Here is an excerpt of reader reactions: Susanne Greinecker is often out and about at Donauzentrum, near Wagramerstrasse. As soon as you try to cross the road here, the traffic lights turn red again. "Drivers won't let you cross the road in peace. I've even been verbally abused and one driver just stepped on the gas!" complains Ms. Greinecker.
The Landesgerichtsstraße/Josefstädter Straße intersection is also a source of agitation. "I get annoyed every morning. You can't manage to cross the road without getting into the red/yellow flashing phase. It makes me aggressive and stressful," says one reader, who wishes to remain anonymous.
At the intersection of Grünbergstraße and Schönbrunner Straße, crossing the road in both directions is life-threatening because every time the traffic lights change, cars want to turn quickly or drive straight ahead. The green phase is too short for a person with limited mobility or a wheelchair to cross the road. Even buses from Wiener Linien regularly set off when the light turns yellow and then enter the junction when it is red. The VCÖ has already received several reports about this.
"Krone" reader Susanna Linder goes swimming at the Hietzing indoor pool several times a week. "I cross Atzgersdorfer Straße/ Stranzenberggasse when I do this. The green phase only lasts a few seconds, even if I walk a little faster, it turns red early." Complaints to the district council have so far achieved nothing.
Walking speed of 1.2 meters per second
The responsible MA33 (Wien leuchtet) department states that the safe crossing of pedestrian crossings is a key concern for the City of Vienna. A traffic-dependent switching program is often installed at busy traffic junctions in order to be able to react better to the existing traffic volume.
The legally prescribed minimum values are adhered to for each clearance phase, thus enabling safe crossing for everyone, the report continues. Together with the subsequent clearing phase, which is calculated at a walking speed of 1.2 meters per second as required by law, it is ensured that older people and children can also leave the protective path in good time before the traffic turns green and starts moving.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
