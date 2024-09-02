With Diosmin Genericon against aching legs

Are you looking for an effective solution? Diosmin Genericon® is recommended for the relief of symptoms such as tension, heaviness in the legs, pain and nocturnal calf cramps caused by chronic venous disorders of the legs. The over-the-counter medicine is also suitable for the symptomatic treatment of haemorrhoids if the symptoms of haemorrhoids worsen. This is because diosmin, the active ingredient in Diosmin Genericon®, influences the function of the veins and protects them. The active ingredient also reduces the occurrence of swelling and has an anti-inflammatory effect on the blood vessels. Diosmin Genericon® is only recommended for adults.