aDIOS, heavy legs
With Diosmin Genericon against aching legs
Do you suffer from unpleasant symptoms of chronic leg vein or haemorrhoidal vein problems? Vein problems can severely affect daily life and lead to pain, swelling and discomfort. Now there is an efficient and effective solution: Diosmin Genericon® - an over-the-counter medicine from the domestic supplier Genericon Pharma, which has been specially developed for the treatment of vein problems and hemorrhoidal disorders.
Triple action for my veins
Our veins play an important role in our health, as they transport deoxygenated blood from the body back to the heart to enrich it with oxygen. If the veins do not function optimally, this can lead to complaints. In this case, vein problems and hemorrhoidal disease are two common health problems that affect many women, but also men. Vein problems can manifest themselves in the form of varicose veins, spider veins or swollen legs, while haemorrhoidal disorders can cause pain, itching or bleeding. Both can significantly affect your well-being and quality of life.
Are you looking for an effective solution? Diosmin Genericon® is recommended for the relief of symptoms such as tension, heaviness in the legs, pain and nocturnal calf cramps caused by chronic venous disorders of the legs. The over-the-counter medicine is also suitable for the symptomatic treatment of haemorrhoids if the symptoms of haemorrhoids worsen. This is because diosmin, the active ingredient in Diosmin Genericon®, influences the function of the veins and protects them. The active ingredient also reduces the occurrence of swelling and has an anti-inflammatory effect on the blood vessels. Diosmin Genericon® is only recommended for adults.
Get Diosmin Genericon® directly from your local pharmacy and reduce pain, swelling and discomfort and enjoy an active life again! You can find more information about the product HERE.
The instructions for use, doctor or pharmacist will provide information on effects and possible undesirable effects.
