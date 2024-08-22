Trial in Feldkirch
Falsified payslips and fraudulent loans
With his scam, an unemployed German man defrauded banks and car dealerships in Vorarlberg of around 250,000 euros. He had to answer for his actions at Feldkirch Regional Court on Wednesday.
The accused has already been in custody for eight months. His father and brother came to the trial at the regional court in Feldkirch to provide mental support. They are facing a possible prison sentence of up to five years. The accused is accused by the public prosecutor of presenting forged payslips to banks in Vorarlberg to finance car loans. The loss amounts to around 250,000 euros.
Falsification of documents
Although the accused pleaded guilty to the charges, he justified his criminal actions with an emergency situation. "I wanted to start a new life," says the Greek-born man. One of his community members had advertised on Facebook to bring people to Liechtenstein to earn good money. But when he arrived in Vorarlberg in the summer of 2022, the colleague didn't help him at all. "I lived in a shared flat and slept on the floor." He only had a job for a short time. Then the dreariness set in again.
Due to the boredom, he increasingly struggled with his addiction to drugs, alcohol and gambling. This gave him the idea of earning a living by forging documents, says the 24-year-old. So he scammed a used Porsche Cayenne for himself and helped to obtain further car loans.
By the time the case was uncovered, the accused had long since returned to Germany. Eight months ago, he was extradited to Austria and taken to Feldkirch prison. The man is found guilty by the panel of lay judges and sentenced to two years in prison by Judge Verena Wackerle. She awarded the private parties around 178,000 euros. In addition, the convicted man must pay a forfeiture amount of 40,100 euros to the state. The verdict is final. The defendant has already been released and is on his way to Germany with his father and brother.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
