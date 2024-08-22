Falsified payslips and fraudulent loans

By the time the case was uncovered, the accused had long since returned to Germany. Eight months ago, he was extradited to Austria and taken to Feldkirch prison. The man is found guilty by the panel of lay judges and sentenced to two years in prison by Judge Verena Wackerle. She awarded the private parties around 178,000 euros. In addition, the convicted man must pay a forfeiture amount of 40,100 euros to the state. The verdict is final. The defendant has already been released and is on his way to Germany with his father and brother.