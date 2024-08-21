Luger remains in office
Linz mayor survives vote of confidence
The mayor of Linz took the question of his political future into his own hands: in Lower Austria, the head of the Upper Austrian provincial capital put the SPÖ's executive committee to a vote of confidence. The vote was passed and Luger remains mayor.
The executive committee of the Linz SPÖ met for several hours: party chairman Klaus Luger and the party's executive committee invited guests to the Loisium spa and wellness hotel in Langenlois on Wednesday to discuss issues for the future. However, it turned out to be a debate about the political future of Mayor Klaus Luger. The SPÖ politician had publicly admitted to having interfered in the application process for the directorship of the Linz Brucknerhaus - as reported by the "Krone" newspaper.
Opposition parties in Linz, such as the ÖVP, openly demanded the resignation of Luger, who has headed the city since 2013. Black deputy mayor Martin Hajart explains why: "Luger lied to the people of Linz for months and presented himself as the great investigator in the Brucknerhaus affair who was not guilty of anything. But the exact opposite is the case, because it was he himself who sent Kerschbaum the questions for the hearing." Criticism and calls for his resignation also came from the other parties in the Linz city parliament. In unison, they said: "Luger must now know what to do himself."
The party voted on its leader from 5.40 pm
The mayor took the question of his political future into his own hands on Wednesday. At the meeting in Lower Austria, which is being held under the title Summer Academy, he put forward the question of confidence. The meeting began at 2 p.m. in the fine seminar hotel, and people locked themselves in. "Luger is really very open and detailed with all questions," the "Krone" learned in the afternoon by text message from the meeting.
