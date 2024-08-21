Linz mayor survives vote of confidence

Opposition parties in Linz, such as the ÖVP, openly demanded the resignation of Luger, who has headed the city since 2013. Black deputy mayor Martin Hajart explains why: "Luger lied to the people of Linz for months and presented himself as the great investigator in the Brucknerhaus affair who was not guilty of anything. But the exact opposite is the case, because it was he himself who sent Kerschbaum the questions for the hearing." Criticism and calls for his resignation also came from the other parties in the Linz city parliament. In unison, they said: "Luger must now know what to do himself."