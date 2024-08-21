These are the most absurd traffic lights in Vienna

If the pedestrian lights change from green to red while crossing, pedestrians are allowed to continue crossing the road (section 76, paragraph 3 of the German Road Traffic Regulations), but this is a very stressful situation for older people in particular. "In addition, if there is a safety island, pedestrians are only allowed to walk to it, which means that pedestrians are exposed to exhaust fumes, and waiting on a safety island is anything but pleasant, especially for parents with small children," says the VCÖ expert.