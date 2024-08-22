All tow truck cars have disappeared from the border

A dozen vehicles affected

Wulkaprodersdorf, Eisenstadt, Deutschkreutz, Nikitsch, Oberwart, Schachendorf and Heiligenkreuz were on the towing services' route. Four tow trucks were removed in Rattersdorf alone. In total, a dozen car bodies were involved. Other vehicles that were used for illegal refugee tours have already been auctioned off. The only cars left behind at the border were those that had to be parked for other reasons rather than because they were being towed. In two cases, this concerns vehicles that are not roadworthy and are the responsibility of the Oberpullendorf district authority.