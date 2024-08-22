Parking lots blocked
All tow truck cars have disappeared from the border
Confiscated cars and vans, which have been blocking many parking spaces for months, were considered an eyesore. Strict action was taken - and with success. The vehicles are now gone.
For many residents of the border communities, the tinny evidence of illegal migration has been a thorn in their side. Only recently, the "Krone" once again drew attention to the unmistakable consequences of smuggler crime and the resentment among the population. Now the localities affected can breathe a sigh of relief.
Towing companies picked up vehicles
All cars and vans belonging to smuggling gangs that were stopped and parked directly at the border or were stopped in the hinterland while fleeing and could be found there in public parking lots have been picked up by towing companies these days. "The vehicles, some of which are completely desolate, were either scrapped or - if they are roadworthy - are being kept by the companies for the time being," it says.
A dozen vehicles affected
Wulkaprodersdorf, Eisenstadt, Deutschkreutz, Nikitsch, Oberwart, Schachendorf and Heiligenkreuz were on the towing services' route. Four tow trucks were removed in Rattersdorf alone. In total, a dozen car bodies were involved. Other vehicles that were used for illegal refugee tours have already been auctioned off. The only cars left behind at the border were those that had to be parked for other reasons rather than because they were being towed. In two cases, this concerns vehicles that are not roadworthy and are the responsibility of the Oberpullendorf district authority.
How long it takes until tow trucks can be collected varies from case to case. The deadlines depend on many factors. If the Eisenstadt public prosecutor's office is still investigating the perpetrator(s), different rules apply than in a case where the investigations have been completed and the court is responsible.
All sides are making every effort to ensure that the trafficked cars can be removed from their location quickly.
Helmut Marban, LPD
Help from the Minister of the Interior
Lieutenant Colonel Helmut Marban from the Provincial Police Directorate: "Now we've been able to implement what we've been working on for months, and we've done it thoroughly." All vehicles are gone! Strong support came from Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. It is expected that the impact of smuggling crime in Burgenland will be limited in future. The current figures speak for themselves: exactly 784 refugees registered since January compared to 15,830 arrests in the same period in 2023 and 33,360 arrests in 2022.
